Five buses gutted in fire in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Nov 12 (PTI) Five buses were gutted as a fire broke out in a workshop in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, a fire official said.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident that took place in Tamando area.

The blaze erupted as welding work was being carried out on one of the parked buses and it spread to four other vehicles, Deputy Fire Officer (Bhubaneswar) Abani Swain told PTI over the phone.

A large number of old seat covers and other materials stored in the workshop caught fire, helping the blaze spread quickly throughout the workshop.

"With today being Diwali, only two or three workers were in the workshop doing welding work. There was no water source near the garage. Soon after getting information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the blaze," Swain said.

A bus owner, who lost his 25-day-old vehicle in the blaze said, "I had brought my bus for putting on seat covers and some other work. My bus has been completely gutted." PTI BBM BBM ACD