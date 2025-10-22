Five candidates clear scrutiny for Dampa bypoll in Mizoram

Aizawl, Oct 22 (PTI) All five candidates who filed nomination papers for the November 11 bypoll to Dampa assembly constituency in Mizoram's Mamit district have cleared the scrutiny process, a senior election official said on Wednesday.
The nomination papers of the five candidates — Vanlalsailova of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), R Lalthangaliana (Mizo National Front), John Rotluangliana (Congress), Lalhmangaiha (BJP) and K Zahmingthanga of People's Conference — were scrutinised in the office of returning officer Malsawmzuala, Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Lalrozama said.
The last date for withdrawing candidature is Friday, he said.
Lalrozama said preparations are in full swing for the bypoll, and the Centre has deployed three observers to oversee the process.
The CEO added that no complaints of model code of conduct violations have been received from any of the contesting parties so far.
The bypoll was necessitated following the death of incumbent MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.
Altogether 20,790 voters, including 10,185 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the bypoll.