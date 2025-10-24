Five candidates in fray for Dampa bypoll in Mizoram

Aizawl, Oct 24 (PTI) Five candidates are in the fray for the by-election to the Dampa assembly seat in Mizoram's Mamit district, an election official said on Friday.
Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr Lalrozama told PTI that none of the candidates from the five political parties have withdrawn their nomination papers on Friday, the last date for withdrawal of nomination.
The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) nominated party senior vice president and former Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana, and Congress has fielded party vice president and former transport minister John Rotluangliana.
The BJP has nominated Lalhmingthanga, who recently joined the saffron party, while former chief minister Brig T Sailo's party (People's Conference) has fielded its vice president K. Zahmingthanga.
The Dampa bypoll, necessitated by the death of incumbent MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21, is expected to play a crucial role in the state's political landscape leading up to the next assembly polls in 2028.
It will be a litmus test for the ZPM for its future prospects in the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) and Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections due this year.
The Dampa bypoll also carries significant weight for the MNF, as losing the bypoll would mean reducing the strength of the party in the 40-member assembly to claim the post of Leader of Opposition.
In the Mizoram assembly, the single largest opposition party requires at least 10 members to hold the post of Leader of Opposition, and the MNF now has 9 members following the death of Sailo.
Polling for the bypoll will be held in 41 polling stations on November 11, and counting of votes will take place on November 14, the CEO said.
A total of 20,790 voters, including 10,185 female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of the five candidates, he said.
Meanwhile, the first round of training for polling parties was held in Mamit town on Friday, officials said.
The polling parties were trained on polling station arrangement, poll process, statutory and non-statutory forms and EVM hands-on training during the event, they said. PTI CORR RG