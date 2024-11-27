Five cane bombs recovered in Jharkhand’s Gumla, defused

Gumla (Jharkhand): The Jharkhand police on Wednesday recovered five cane bombs, each weighing around 2 kg, in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, police said.

The police said the bomb detection and disposal squad of the Jharkhand Jaguar defused the bombs. The Jharkhand Jaguar is a special task force (STF), and it was set up to tackle the Maoist problem.

The police received a tip-off on Tuesday that bombs had been planted by CPI (Maoist) in the Anjan-Hirakhand forest under the jurisdiction of the Gumla police station with an aim to harm the security forces, a police statement issued by the Gumla police said.

A joint team of Gumla police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) detected the bombs in the Hirakhand forest during a search operation.

"The bomb detection and disposal squad of Jharkhand Jaguar defused the bombs.

The Gumla police have been carrying out an anti-Maoist campaign to make the district Maoist and crime-free," the release said.