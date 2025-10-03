Five cars damaged after hit by cluster bus in Delhi's Najafgarh; none injured

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PT) Several cars have been damaged after a cluster bus allegedly rammed into them causing a chain collision at Najafgarh area here, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 3 pm on October 2.

A purported video of the incident, which has gone viral, showed the bus travelling in the narrow road before crashing into a stationary car. The impact caused several vehicles to jolt forward, with bystanders seen rushing to the spot.

The video showed three vehicles parked one behind the other on a narrow road, occupying most of its width. To their right stood a mechanic's shop, outside which were a line of cars facing the road as workers and car owners busied themselves with repairs.

Suddenly, a bus appeared and rammed into the three stationary vehicles. The impact not only damaged the vehicles on the road but also jolted those waiting at the workshop, leaving the entire stretch in chaos.

Traffic and local police teams reached the spot soon after, and the damaged vehicles were removed to restore traffic movement.

A senior DIMTS (Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd) official said, "The incident took place on October 2. The bus driver is not being assigned any duties currently by the concessionaire. The bus has been kept at the Kair depot. We are not running it on the road." He said the first car hit by the bus sustained the maximum damage. "No police case has been registered in the matter as of now. No one sustained injuries," he said.

Sources said the first vehicle hit by the bus did not have a registration number, and the owner is unwilling to file a police complaint.