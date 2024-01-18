Five charred to death as fire breaks out in house in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Five people were charred to death and two were injured when a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area on Thursday evening, officials said.

The cause of the fire, which broke out on the first floor of the building, is yet to be ascertained, they said.

A call was received at 8 pm about the blaze in the multi-storey building in ZP block, Pitampura and eight fire tenders were pressed into service, the fire officials said.

Seven people were rescued with the help of local police and rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. Five of them, including three women, were declared dead at the hospital, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

Another DFS officer said the fire was doused in an hour and the cooling operation is underway.

A police officer said the fire broke out on the first floor of the building and the smoke engulfed the three floors above it.

According to preliminary information, those killed in the incident were from two different families, he said.

Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI ALK DIV DIV