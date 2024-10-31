Five Chhota Rajan gang members held for trying to extort Rs 10 cr from businessman

Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) Five members of the Chhota Rajan gang were held from Bandra in Mumbai for allegedly trying to extort Rs 10 crore from a real estate developer and his partner, a police official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The arrests were made after the anti-extortion cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch received a complaint from the real estate developer and his partner, the official said.

"The accused made continuous calls seeking Rs 10 crore and also issued threats. The developer and his partner paid Rs 55 lakh as protection money but the calls continued for more money. On Tuesday, Chhota Rajan gang members Ganesh Ram Shoradi alias Danny (68), Remy Fernandes (58), Pradeep Yadav (40), Manish Bharadwaj (44), and Shashi Yadav (43) sought Rs 5 lakh," he said.

The Crime Branch's AEC laid a trap near a private hospital in Bandra West and arrested the gangsters when they arrived at the site to collect the money, the official said.

Advertisment

"After the extortion bid was confirmed, these persons were placed under arrest. A case was registered at Bandra police station. Of these, Ganesh Shoradi is a history-sheeter with murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act cases against his name," the official informed. PTI DC BNM