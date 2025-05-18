Five children among eight drown in separate incidents in UP

Lucknow/Gonda/Shamli (UP), May 18 (PTI) Eight persons, including five children, drowned in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda and Shamli and Lucknow districts on Sunday, police said.

In Gonda, Nigam alias Raja Babu (9), Rajan (10) and Ram (10) drowned while taking bath in a pond in Ahet village, Additional SP Radheyshyam Rai said.

Sub divisional Magistrate Bharat Bhargava said that Rs 4 lakh financial assistance will be provided to the family of each of the victims.

In Shamli, Anuj (18) and his friend Vishal (16) drowned in a canal at Lilon village in the city police station area. SHO Virender Kasana said the bodies were recovered with the help of locals.

In Lucknow's Thakurganj area, three friends -- Hamza (18), Eijaz (17) and Shami (24) -- who had gone to Gaila ghat to take bath in Gomti river drowned after slipping into deep waters, police said.

There bodies were later taken out of the river with the help of locals. PTI COR ABN NB NB