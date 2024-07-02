Five children die at Indore shelter home over three days, 31 hospitalised

Indore, July 2 (PTI) As many as five children have died at a shelter home here over the last three days while 31 other inmates have been hospitalised, prompting the Madhya Pradesh government to order a high-level inquiry.

While the exact reasons for the deaths were yet to be ascertained, food poisoning could be among the causes, a doctor said.

More than 204 children, including orphans and those suffering from mental ailments, were housed at `Bal Ashram' shelter home of Shri Yugpurush Dham, NGO, in Malharganj police station limits, an official said.

A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) was transferred after a video showing him laughing during a probe into the deaths surfaced on social media.

While Shubh (8) died on Sunday after suffering from seizures, Karan (12), Akash (7), Chhota Govind (5) and Rani (11) died over the last two days, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Alok Kumar Sharma said the exact cause of deaths will be known once post-mortem reports arrive.

A total of 31 children are admitted to the Government Chacha Nehru Children's Hospital at present.

Hospital superintendent Dr Preeti Malpani said the children started vomiting and suffering from diarrhea after dinner on Monday night.

"At first glance, it seems their health deteriorated due to food poisoning," she said.

Indore district collector Ashish Singh visited the hospital.

"According to the doctors, it appears to be a case of food poisoning. A team led by the additional district magistrate and including doctors and officials of the food department has been sent to Bal Ashram for investigation," Singh said.

Following the uproar caused by the death of children, a joint team of various departments of the administration reached Bal Ashram and started an investigation.

Additional district magistrate Rajendra Singh Raghuvanshi said a detailed investigation of the shelter was underway.

"Appropriate action will be taken if the investigation finds any negligence on the part of its directors," he said.

A team from the food department also collected samples of food and foodstuffs from the ashram and sent them for testing.

The management of Shri Yugpurush Dham has written to the Child Welfare Committee, claiming that ten of its inmates have "blood infection". The administration has not yet verified the claim, it was stated.

Meanwhile, a video showing sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Omnarayan Singh Badkul purportedly laughing and joking during the investigation surfaced on social media, drawing strong reactions.

Eyewitnesses said that Badkul was allegedly seen laughing and joking with the principal of the ashram and other officials.

Subsequently, district magistrate Ashish Singh removed Badkul from the post of SDM and posted him at the district election office, sources said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in a post on X, condoled the deaths.

"The news of the untimely death of 4 innocent children of Indore's orphanage is heartbreaking. I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery of all the seriously ill children," he stated.

The death of a fifth child was confirmed after the CM posted the message.

A high-level committee has been formed to investigate this tragic incident and the Malharganj SDM has been removed from his post for his insensitive behaviour, he added in the post. PTI HWP MAS ADU ARU KRK