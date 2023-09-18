Five children drown in two separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh

Siddharthnagar/Budaun (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) Five children have died by drowning in two separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

In Siddharthnagar district's Dumariaganj area, three teenagers drowned while bathing in a pond, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday.

Gaurav (13), Narain (15) and Sagar (14) were taking a bath in the pond when they slipped into deep waters and drowned, police said.

Their bodies were fished out and sent for post-mortem, they said, adding a probe into the matter was underway.

Advertisment

In Budaun district, two children drowned in the Soti river in Garhiya Noorpur village on Sunday evening, SHO of Kadar Chowk police station Vedpal Singh said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Harvesh (12) and Rohit (11).

They along with other children were taking a bath in the river in the evening when the two droned. The other children raised an alarm following which local divers with the help of villagers fished out their bodies, the police official said.

Singh said that the bodies of both the children have been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR ABN NAV NSD NSD