Five children drown while bathing in water-filled pit in UP

Rampur (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) Five children drowned while taking a bath in a water-filled pit in the Shahabad area here on Wednesday, police said.

Seven children, residents of Gadamar Moti Shahar village, had taken their goats for grazing. Four of them entered a pit to take a bath, slipped into the deep waters and started drowning. Akhil (12) jumped into the pit to save them but he also drowned, said Shahabad Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sunil Kumar.

Besides Akhil, he said, those who drowned were identified as Chanchal, Sana, Alina and Gulfshan -- all aged around 10.

The bodies were fished out of the pit by the locals and have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. PTI COR ABN DIV DIV