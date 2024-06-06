Five children employed in two eateries rescued in Indore; case registered

Indore, Jun 6 (PTI) Five children were rescued by authorities in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday during a drive to eradicate child labour, an official said.

The five children , including three below the age of 14, were rescued from two eateries in Mayur Nagar area, district programme officer of women and child development department Ramnivas Budholia said.

They have been sent to a shelter home here on the directive of the Child Welfare Committee and a case under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act was registered against the owners of the eateries, Budholia said. PTI HWP MAS BNM