Five children injured as roof of house collapses in UP

Etah (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) Five children were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in a village here on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place in Rudrapur village of the Awagarh area.

According to a local resident, Rajesh Pal Singh, the roof of the house of Todi Ram Rajput collapsed around 5.30 pm while the children were playing on it.

The children -- Vishnu (12), Vikas (10), Nitesh (8), Neeraj (13) and Pankaj (10) -- were trapped under the debris. Hearing the loud noise, villagers rushed to the spot and launched efforts to rescue the children, he said.

The children were rushed to the community health centre in Awagarh.

Two of the injured, Nitesh and Pankaj, sustained serious injuries and were referred to Agra, Singh said.

After receiving information about the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vipin Kumar Morale reached the spot with police, the officials said.

All the injured children are undergoing treatment, they said.