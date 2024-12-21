Five children injured as school bus overturns in MP's Ashok Nagar district

New Update
Ashok Nagar (MP), Dec 21 (PTI) Five children sustained minor injuries after a school bus overturned in Ashok Nagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said.
The incident occurred near Mundra Kala village when the school bus was ferrying the students of a private school to their homes, said additional SP Gajendra Singh Kanwar.
He said the bus overturned and fell into a drain along the road. Five children sustained minor injuries due to the accident.
Locals pulled out the children, the official said.