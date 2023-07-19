Five children injured as truck hits school bus in Chhattisgarh

Raigarh, Jul 19 (PTI) Five children were injured after a truck hit a school bus carrying 30 students near Kanchanpur village in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, officials said.

The bus and truck drivers were also injured in the crash.

The students of a private school were on their way back home when the accident occurred at around 2 pm, they said and added the injured children were admitted to a hospital.

Additional district collector Rajiv Pandey said, “There were 32 people in the school bus, including 30 students. The bus had reached near Kanchanpur bypass when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit it. Five students were injured and they were referred to the Raigarh medical college and hospital for better treatment." The bus and truck drivers were also injured in the accident and admitted to different hospitals in Bilaspur and Raigarh, he added.

The truck driver and its helper were arrested, he said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gharghoda Risha Thakur informed that the truck helper was actually driving the vehicle and was under the influence of liquor. PTI AM RSY