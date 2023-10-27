Five children injured in road accident in UP

Bareilly (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A truck rammed into a school van in Devraniyan town on the Nainital-Bareilly road here on Friday morning, leaving five children and the driver injured, police said.

Advertisment

The accident took place when the van was taking the children to school.

On hearing the cries of children, locals rushed to the scene and pulled them out of the vehicle, police said.

While five of the injured children have been admitted to different hospitals, one child was discharged after first aid. The children were in the 8 to 10 years age group.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said efforts are on to trace the truck driver.PTI COR SAB DV DV