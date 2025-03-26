Five CISF personnel among 8 arrested for looting under guise of I-T raid in Kolkata

Kolkata, Mar 26 (PTI) Eight individuals, including five CISF personnel, were arrested for their alleged involvement in a robbery committed under the pretext of a raid by income tax (I-T) sleuths on the eastern fringes of Kolkata on March 18, police said on Wednesday.

The arrested Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel include an inspector, a head constable and three constables, one of whom is a woman.

According to police officials, the incident occurred on March 18 morning, when a gang, impersonating income tax officers, raided the residence of Vinita Singh, who stays with her daughter, in the Chinar Park area.

According to Vinita's complaint, the robbers took away Rs 3 lakh in cash, jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh, and a digital video recorder (DVR) that was linked to the CCTV cameras.

The absence of a seizure list raised suspicion among the family members, prompting them to lodge a complaint at the Baguihati Police Station.

The police launched an investigation, reviewed CCTV footage and conducted interrogations, the officials said.

The investigation led to the arrest of the suspects, beginning with two individuals in Kolkata and later tracking down CISF personnel from Farakka in Murshidabad district, they said.

The police are still searching for other suspects who may be involved in the crime.

Further investigation revealed that there had been a property dispute between Vinita Singh and her stepmother, Arati Singh, following the death of Vinita’s father.

Arati reportedly had connections with an arrested CISF inspector, and contacted him to orchestrate the robbery, the police officials said.

The stolen items were allegedly to be shared between Arati and the conspirators.

Arati Singh has also been arrested, the officials said.

The police confirmed that the accused were arrested under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections related to theft, forgery, and cheating.

The investigation is going on, and authorities are working to track down other individuals involved.

In an update posted on social media platform X, the Bidhannagar Police said, “The case regarding the fake Income Tax raid was registered at Baguihati PS (Baguihati PS Case No. 192/25 dated 18.03.2025), and as of now, eight individuals, including five serving CISF personnel, have been arrested. The investigation is still ongoing.” PTI PNT BDC