Five cities of MP to be developed as metropolitan areas

Indore, May 20 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a proposal for a law to develop Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Gwalior as metropolitan areas to speed up their development, officials said.

They said the proposal for the ‘Madhya Pradesh Metropolitan Area Planning and Development Act 2025’ was approved in the cabinet meeting held at the historic Rajbada Palace in Indore.

The cabinet decided to form metropolitan authorities for planned development around the five major cities of the MP. Officials said two metropolitan development authorities will be formed in the first phase.

The first Metropolitan Development Authority will be formed by combining parts of Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar and Shajapur districts, while the second such body will be set up by combining parts of Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha and Biaora, an official said.

According to officials, the Chief Minister will be the chairman of these authorities.

Referring to the decision, CM Mohan Yadav told reporters, “In the cabinet meeting held at Rajbada, our government has made far-reaching and public welfare decisions whose impact will be felt for many centuries.” The CM said this was the first time after India’s independence that the cabinet meeting was held at Rajbada in Indore.

The state government organised the cabinet meeting at Rajbada on the occasion of the conclusion of the 300th birth anniversary year of Devi Ahilyabai, the ruler of the former Holkar dynasty of Indore. The palace was decorated in its historical grandeur.

Indore has been the capital of the former Holkar rulers, and Rajbada was the palace of these rulers. It was built about 200 years ago and is a tourist attraction in the city.

The architecture of Rajbada, associated with the cultural identity of Indore, is a mixture of many forms and architectural styles of French, Maratha and Mughal style. This building, made of wood and stone, is located in the heart of the city.