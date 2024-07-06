Five civic officials booked for forgery, corrupt practices in Thane

Thane, Jul 6 (PTI) A case has been registered against five civic officials in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly fabricating documents to implicate a man in a false case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Saturday.

The ACB's Thane unit on Friday registered a first information report against five staffers of the Thane Municipal Corporation under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and other acts, inspector Vijay Kawle said.

He said the accused officials allegedly forged and prepared fake documents and submitted them in court to implicate a man in false cases for monetary gains.

The matter is being investigated, and no arrests have been made so far, the official said. PTI COR ARU