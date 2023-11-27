Five college students among 8 held for cybercrimes in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Nov 27 (PTI) Five college students were among eight people arrested in two police raids in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district for alleged cybercrimes, according to a police officer.

The students were suspected of being involved in cheating, extortion, and sextorting innocent girls, SP Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

Chothe explained that the gang allegedly trapped innocent victims, including girls, by threatening to make their private photos public if they did not pay money. They also allegedly extorted money by falsely promising employment.

In the first raid in Barkatha, police arrested five people and seized a laptop, 13 mobile phones, 23 fake SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, and electronic gadgets worth Rs 3 lakh from their homes, said Chothe. Police found vulgar videos and chats on the mobiles, which were suspected to be used for blackmailing victims, the officer added.

In the second raid in Massipiri village near Hazaribag Muffasil area, Chothe said three underage cybercriminals were arrested. The minors were sent to remand homes while the others were put in Hazaribag Central Jail. PTI COR BS MNB