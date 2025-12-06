Five convicted in 2022 MDMA peddling case in Karnataka's Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Dec 6 (PTI) A special court on Saturday convicted five persons in a 2022 drug peddling case and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment ranging from 12 to 14 years.

According to a statement from Office of the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DGP & IGP), the court here convicted Lual Daniel Justine Boulo alias Dany, Mohammed Rameez, Moiddin Rasheed, Abdul Ravoof alias Tough Ravoof, and Sabitha alias Chinchu under Section 21(C) of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

They were awarded sentences between 12 and 14 years of rigorous imprisonment along with fines ranging from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.45 lakh.

All five were also sentenced to six months' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 each under Section 27(b) of the NDPS Act, it stated.

The Public Prosecutor of the NDPS Special Court, Mangaluru, Judith, presented the case.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the Principal District Judge (PDJ), Mangaluru, convicted all the accused in the matter.

The case pertains to a raid conducted by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police Inspector, Mangaluru, and his team on June 14, 2022, during which the accused were allegedly planning to sell MDMA to students.

During the operation, 125 grams of MDMA was seized from their possession.

In this regard, a case was registered at the CEN Police Station, and after completion of the investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the accused. PTI AMP KH