Five cops among 14 booked for criminal breach of trust in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 19 (PTI) Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has booked 14 people, including five police officials, in six separate cases for alleged criminal breach of trust and frauds here, an official of the department said.

An FIR was registered against assistant in-charge (CPPP Jammu) Shalinder Dogra, head constable Mohan Singh and followers Vijay Kumar and Sohan Lal for alleged criminal breach of trust on the communication received from police headquarters, the official said without giving further details.

He said another case was registered against proprietor of Messrs Mala Enterprises Auction Group, a chit fund type company, Vijay Khokher, who is also follower in police department, for allegedly committing criminal breach of trust by misappropriating Rs 34.25 lakh deposited in his company by complainant Sanjeev Sharma, a resident of Bishnah area of Jammu.

A formal case was registered on the complaint of Raj Kumar Mehra, a resident of Channi Himmat area of Jammu who became victim of a fraud after being befriended by a woman on social media and subsequently duped of Rs 48.80 lakh, the official said.

The woman, who claimed to be a UK national, pretended to be arrested by customs officers at Mumbai international airport while coming to India to meet the complainant and demanded the money for managing her escape from the customs department, he said.

He further said the accused named in the FIR include Alka Joshi of Uttarakhand, Chandra Bhan and Subash Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, Vinod Mapsekar of Gujarat and Rajesh Baliram Jadhav of Maharashtra.

A case has also been registered against property dealer Dharamvir Sharma of Patoli, Jammu, on separate complaints lodged by two sisters -- Sushma Devi and Savita Devi – claiming that they were duped of Rs 24 lakh by the accused on the pretext of providing plots at Nagbani in Jammu, the official said.

He said another case has been registered against Vijay Gill and Haris Gill of Samba, on a written complaint received from Vishal Kumar, alleging that the accused fraudulently took away Rs 20 lakh on the false promise of arranging work visa for him.

Ravinder Singh of Digiana camp, Jammu was booked after five separate complaints were received, claiming that he had taken away Rs 30 lakh from them on the pretext of arranging plots at Gadigarh in Jammu, the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Jammu, Benam Tosh confirmed that six separate cases have been registered at Police Station Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu on the basis of the contents of the complaints and preliminary verification reports conducted by the department.

Further investigations have been started in all the cases, he said.