Five cops suspended in Bihar for beating up Imam, Tejashwi sees red

Madhubani/Patna, Feb 3 (PTI) Five policemen have been suspended in Bihar's Madhubani district for allegedly beating up an Imam in custody, a senior official said on Monday.

According to Yogendra Kumar, the Superintendent of Police of Madhubani, those who have been placed under suspension include the SHO of Benipatti Police Station, a havildar, a constable and two chowkidars.

"The complainant Mohd Firoz had alleged that he was beaten up by police on January 29. On inquiry, no physical torture has come to light while he was kept at the police station for trying to speed away upon being asked to show the papers of his motorcycle", said the SP.

"Nonetheless, lapses have been found" on the part of the police personnel, which necessitated departmental action, he said, adding that Firoz had sustained minor injuries after his two-wheeler skidded.

"Use of force by the police while catching hold of him cannot be ruled out," the SP said.

"Moreover, the police personnel concerned failed to get him medically examined, as mandated under such circumstances. His family members were informed after an inordinate delay. So, these policemen have been placed under suspension. A trainee IPS, who was given the charge of Benipatti police station, has also been shifted", the SP said.

Firoz, who was let off after family members came to the police station carrying the papers, which were found to be in order, had described his ordeal to journalists, a video clip of which has gone viral on social media.

"They pulled at my hair and my beard. Slaps were rained on me and they hit me with a wooden stick so many times that it snapped. They asked me if I were a thief, and when I said no sir, I have been serving at the local mosque, they retorted - so you seek the benediction of God? We are going to teach you a lesson. I was let off not before parting with Rs 25,000. I feel scared. I wonder what type of country I am living in," a tearful Firoz can be seen alleging in the video.

The SP, however, asserted that Firoz was "released on a PR bond".

Meanwhile, in Patna, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the incident smacked of "hostility towards Muslims harboured by the Nitish Kumar government in the state in which the BJP is a partner".

"The chief minister is no longer in his senses. So many Lok Sabha seats and assembly segments in that area are held by his JD(U), but the MPs and MLAs have become like BJP cadre," alleged the former Deputy CM.

"I am going to Benipatti to express my solidarity with the minority brothers. I must caution the police that if they think they can get away with blatant display of hate towards Muslims, we know how to deal with it," said the young leader of the opposition.