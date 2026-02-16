Five courts in Karnataka receive bomb threats, police launch probe

Dharwad/Mandya/Bengaluru, Feb 16 (PTI) A bomb threat email was sent to the Karnataka High Court's Dharwad Bench and the district court in Mandya, Kodagu, Mangaluru as well as Bengaluru South, prompting authorities to conduct extensive search operations on Monday, police said.

As a precautionary measure, lawyers and staff were evacuated from the court buildings in Dharwad, Mandya, Mangaluru, Bengaluru South and Kodagu districts, they said.

Security personnel cordoned off the premises and carried out thorough checks.

Following the extensive search operation, the police in the respective districts termed it as "hoax email" after no suspicious objects were found in any of these respective courts.

According to police, in Bengaluru South, at around 12:35 pm, an email was received at the district court claiming that 12 RDX bombs were placed on the court premises. However, after a thorough search operation conducted by the police along with bomb disposal and canine squad, it was declared a hoax email.

Similarly, a bomb threat email was also received at the Mangaluru and Kodagu district court located in Madikeri, which also turned out to be a hoax, police said.

In Dharwad, Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya visited the spot and inspected the High Court premises following the threat. Police launched a comprehensive search operation, and as a precautionary measure, everyone was evacuated from the building.

Personnel from the bomb squad also reached the scene and continued the inspection.

Speaking to reporters in Dharwad, Arya said, "We are conducting a full inspection. Only our personnel are inside. The email message says the explosion would occur at 1:15 pm. We are gathering more information about the remaining details. The message also contains references to different states, so we cannot share further information at this moment." In Mandya too, court proceedings were suspended briefly following the bomb threat email. Judges, lawyers and litigants were evacuated from the premises.

The Bomb Disposal Squad, along with police, conducted a thorough search operation, officials said, during which no suspicious objects were found.

Cases have been registered in this regard by the respective district police and further investigation is underway to identify and ascertain the source of the emails so that culprits involved in the acts could be nabbed, police said. PTI COR AMP AMP ROH