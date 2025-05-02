Five crore Andhra people are with PM Modi in fight against terrorism, says CM Naidu

Amaravati, May 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that all the five crore people of the state are with him in his fight against terrorism.

The CM extended this support during the relaunching of the construction works of the greenfield capital city Amaravati by PM Modi.

"We are pledging that we will stand by PM Modi and the central government's every move to crackdown on terrorism," said Naidu, addressing the public meeting.

Naidu told PM Modi that the five crore people of Andhra Pradesh and the entire country are with him.

Later, the public meeting reverberated to the chants of 'Vandemataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', called by Naidu.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam on April 22, in one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir in the past many years.

Naidu underscored that he saw the sorrow of the Pahalgam attack on Modi when he recently went to New Delhi to invite him to the Amaravati reconstruction relaunch work.

The CM observed that Modi is generally a very happy person, but the terror attack made him look serious.

According to the TDP supremo, a key NDA ally, PM Modi is the "right leader for India at the right time".

Naidu noted that the recent central government's decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census is a "big game changer".

At the relaunching ceremony, Naidu extended an invitation to Modi to come back after three years for the inauguration of the capital city. PTI STH GDK KH