Five cybercriminals arrested in Jharkhand, including man wanted in 26 fraud cases

Giridih/Deoghar, (Jharkhand) Feb 17 (PTI) Five cybercriminals, including a man wanted in 26 fraud cases, were arrested from Jharkhand’s Giridih and Deoghar districts, dealing a major blow to online banking scams in the region, polixce said.

In Giridih district, three persons, including 29-year-old Ramesh Mandal, wanted in 26 cyber fraud cases, were apprehended on Monday based on a tip-off received through the Pratibimb app, from a deserted location near Kaju Bagan under Taratand police station limits.

SP Bimal Kumar said, "We have arrested three men, including Ramesh Mandal, against whom 26 cases of cyber-related fraud are pending in different states. Prior to this, he had been in jail in 2023. Four mobile phones and five SIM cards were seized from their possession." The other two arrested have been identified as Ranjit Kumar Mandal (26) and Ashish Mandal (27).

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they committed cyber fraud by sending fake APK files of various banks and impersonating bank officials to deceive and defraud the public.

Police also found three online complaints linked to Ranjit Mandal’s mobile number, the SP added.

In Deoghar district, two cybercriminals were arrested from Bhura forest area within Patharadda outpost limits on Monday.

Cyber DSP Raja Mitra said the duo was arrested following a tip-off that some individuals were involved in luring people over phone calls under the pretext of being bank officials and customer care executives.

Two mobile phones and three SIM cards have been recovered from their possession.