Five-day exhibition on PM Modi begins at Indian Museum

Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) A five-day exhibition on the life and works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi began on his birthday at the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the exhibition, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya described Modi as the pride of the country.

"Narendra Modi is the symbol of humanity, leadership and self-belief. The country will move forward on the path charted by him," said the Rajya Sabha MP.

Former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, a key organiser of the show, said the exhibition highlights different phases of the PM's life.

"There are photos of his young days. Different phases of his life, from a tea vendor to an RSS volunteer, have been showcased in the exhibition," she said.

The exhibition is being held in the sprawling courtyard of the Indian Museum.

Founded in 1814, the Indian Museum is the oldest and largest multipurpose museum in the Asia-Pacific. It functions under the Ministry of Culture.