Five-day management programme for members of Panchayati Raj Institutions begin in Bodh Gaya

Bodh Gaya (Bihar), Sept. 2 (PTI) A five-day management development programme for elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) from eight states began at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bodh Gaya, on Monday.

Organised by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj in collaboration with IIM Bodh Gaya, the programme will run till September 6.

It is being attended by participants from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

According to a statement from the central ministry, the programme is designed for elected representatives and functionaries of PRIs, including presidents and vice-presidents of panchayats, pramukhs of panchayat samitis, sarpanchs, and various panchayat officials.

The aim of the programme is to enhance leadership, management, and governance skills, the statement added.

The programme will cover leadership, management, ethics, rural innovation, Own Source Revenue (OSR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), it added.

A key focus of the programme is to boost Own Source Revenue (OSR), which is vital for financial sustainability and transforming panchayats into "saksham" (capable) bodies, it said.

The programme will also introduce participants to the latest management theories, tools, and skills, aiming to infuse corporate-level professionalism into rural governance.