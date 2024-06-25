Five-day monsoon session of Chhattisgarh assembly to begin from July 22

Raipur, Jun 25 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly will begin from July 22 and will have five sittings, an official said on Tuesday.

"The third session of the sixth Chhattisgarh legislative assembly will commence from July 22 and conclude on July 26. It will have five sittings," a notification issued by Dinesh Sharma, secretary of the Chhattisgarh assembly, said.

Works pertaining to financial and government affairs will be carried out during the session, it said. PTI TKP NP