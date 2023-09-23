Five-day-old baby girl found abandoned in Navi Mumbai; one booked

Thane, Sep 23 (PTI) A five-day-old baby girl was found in a bag abandoned in an open space in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

An unidentified man arrived at the open space near a hospital around 4 am on Friday, left a bag with a baby girl on a rack and fled the place, sub-inspector Bipin Tuturwad said.

The baby has been placed with a childcare centre in Nerul, he said.

An offence has been registered and a probe is underway to identify the man who abandoned the baby, the official added. PTI COR ARU