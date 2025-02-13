Five-day police custody granted for four persons arrested in TTD ghee adulteration case

Tirupati, Feb 13 (PTI) A local court here on Thursday granted five days police custody of four people arrested in connection with the alleged adulteration of ghee supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for making its famous laddus (consecrated food), an official said.

A special investigation team led by the CBI recently arrested Vipin Jain and Pomil Jain, former directors of Bhole Baba Dairy, Apoorva Chawda from Vaishnavi Dairy and Raju Rajasekharan from AR Dairy over alleged adulteration of ghee supplied to TTD.

"Four persons arrested in connection with the ghee case have been given into police custody for five days," the official confirmed to PTI.

Incidentally, two teams from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the case have visited Chennai and Uttarakhand to carry out search operations at the residences and offices of the accused persons. PTI STH KH