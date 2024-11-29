Five-day Winter Session of Bihar Legislature concludes

Patna, Nov 29 (PTI) Both houses of the Bihar legislature were adjourned sine die on Friday, with which, the five-day Winter Session came to an end.

Advertisment

The session was marked by repeated adjournments due to sustained protests by opposition members on various issues, including the demand for scrapping smart electricity meters and the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Both Houses of the legislature cleared important bills during the session, such as Bihar GST (Second Amendment) Bill, Bettiah Raj Property Bill, Bihar Government Premises (Allotment, Rent, Recovery and Eviction) (Amendment) Bill 2024 and Bihar Sports University (Amendment) Bill.

The legislature also passed the second supplementary budget worth Rs 32,506 crore for the current fiscal.

Advertisment

Besides, the CAG's performance audit report on the Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services for 2016-2022 was tabled in the assembly during the session.

Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav adjourned the House sine die, drawing the curtains on the brief session.

Of the total 964 questions received during the session, 809 were accepted, Yadav said.

Advertisment

"Several important issues related to public welfare were raised through 103 calling attention notices and questions. Total five sittings were held since November 25," he said.

Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narain Sing said 331 questions were submitted, and 300 were approved.

"Other issues related to public welfare were raised through 30 calling attention notices and questions," he said. PTI ANW PKD SOM