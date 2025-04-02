Five dead, 12 injured in MSRTC bus-SUV collision in Maharashtra's Buldhana

Buldhana, Apr 2 (PTI) Five persons were killed and 12 others injured after a bus collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in eastern Maharashtra's Buldhana district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

A bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) collided with a Bolero on Khamgaon-Shegaon highway between 4 am and 5 am. Soon thereafter, a private bus collided with the state-run bus, he said.

"The SUV carrying five persons, including the driver, was going to Kolhapur when it rammed into the MSRTC bus that was coming to Paratwada (in Amravati district) from Pune," the official said.

The driver of the SUV survived the accident while four other occupants died, he said.

"Subsequently, when the affected MSRTC bus was standing on the road after the accident, a private bus collided with it, in which a woman passenger from the private bus died," he added.

The accident claimed the lives of five persons, and left 12 others injured. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police official said.

A case was registered against the driver of the SUV and investigation into the incident was on, he said. PTI COR CLS VT KRK NP