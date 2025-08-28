Five dead as KSRTC bus crashes into passenger shelter in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 28 (PTI) Five people, including four from a family, were killed and seven others injured when a KSRTC bus bound to Mangaluru from Kasaragod suffered brake failure and crashed into a bus shelter and an auto-rickshaw at Talapady in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday, police said.

Four adults and a child were among the deceased. The four adults belonged to a family, they added.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. A preliminary investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the brake failure, they further stated.

The bus is being examined by KSRTC and traffic authorities to assess mechanical defects and maintenance practices.

KSRTC and Road Transport department officials rushed to the spot and arranged for relief operations.