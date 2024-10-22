five dead as rain brings India's IT capital to its knees; oppn JD (S) attacks Cong govt, says Bengaluru 'mini Venice...floating into future'

Bengaluru, Oct 22 (PTI) At least five people were killed in separate rain-related incidents on Tuesday in Bengaluru, which has been reeling under incessant rains for the past three days causing widespread flooding in several residential areas and turning roads into virtual rivers.

While three labourers died in a building collapse after the downpour, two children drowned in Kengeri Lake and were trapped in the marsh, police sources added. Fourteen people were rescued from the building collapse site while three people are still missing, police sources said.

Authorities also declared a school holiday on Wednesday.

Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force were deployed to evacuate people from the flooded areas, including from Yelahanka, one of the worst-affected districts, with the help of coracles on Tuesday. According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Yelahanka received 157 mm (six inches) of rain in just six hours from Tuesday midnight to Tuesday 6 am. Kendriya Vihar in Yelahanka resembled a river with waist-deep water.

As the rain-battered Bengaluru battled flooding, there were also reports of pothole-related incidents, triggering a public outcry. Opposition parties also attacked the ruling Congress for the situation.

"Ah, just another day in Bengaluru where Congress government’s blunders have turned Bengaluru’s world-class infrastructure seamlessly into a mini Venice due to the rains! Kudos to @siddaramaiah & @DKShivakumar for their visionary leadership – Bengaluru is really floating into the future. Maybe next term, we can invest in boats instead of roads?" JD (S) posted on X.

Addressing reporters, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said: "You might have noticed in the media what is happening in Dubai and Delhi. There is pollution in Delhi and rain in Dubai, which is a drought-prone region. There is a similar situation in many parts of the country. We are managing." "We cannot stop nature but we are there. I am also gathering information from the entire team. My visit is not important because if I go, I will get media attention but the purpose is not to gain publicity but to give relief to the rain-affected people," he added.

Many houses in low-lying areas and near lakes were inundated. Household items, vehicles and electronic goods were damaged. Locals were also seen catching fish in some waterlogged areas.

There was a severe traffic jam on many important roads. Ballari Road, which leads to the Kempegowda International Airport, witnessed chock-a-block for several kilometers. The Tumakuru Road, Old Madras Road and Kanakapura Road also saw severe traffic congestion.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath waded knee-deep to reach out to the residents living in the area.

According to the DCM, the south, west and Mahadevapura zones faced more problems.

"The embankment of a lake gave way in Dasarahalli. Areas under Mahadevapura zone five layouts –Basava Samithi Layout, Tata Nagar, Bhadrappa Layout, Vayunandana Layout, Anjaneya Layout, Chitrakoot Apartment, Ramanashree California, Surabhi Layout, Someshwara Layout, Kanaka Nagar were inundated," the Deputy CM explained.

He said NDRF and SDRF teams have been pressed into service. Twenty pumps have been installed to bale out water from the apartments and low-lying areas.

The India Meteorology Department has predicted that light to moderate showers accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over Chikkaballapur, Chikmagalur, Kolar, Bengaluru Urban, and Bengaluru Rural districts.

Also, isolated heavy rain and thundershowers are likely to occur over Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dharwad, Gadag, Belagavi, Haveri, Davangere, Ballari, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara and Chamarajanagar districts. PTI GMS ANP PYK PYK PYK