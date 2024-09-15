Five dead, four injured as pickup van collides with car in Dhule

Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) Five persons were killed and four others injured after a pick-up van collided with a car in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred at Dasvel Fata in Shindkheda taluka in the morning, an official said.

A pick-up van collided with a car, killing five persons, including three women, he said.

Four persons also sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

As per preliminary information, the driver of the pick-up van was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, and he received minor injuries, he said.

The Nardana police are probing into the incident, he said. PTI ZA GK ARU