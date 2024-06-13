Five dead in blast at explosives factory near Nagpur

Nagpur, June 13 (PTI) At least five workers were killed in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory near Nagpur city on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place at Chamundi Explosive Pvt Ltd at Dhamna village under Hingna police station limits, around 25 km from here.

"At least five persons were killed....the whole factory has been gutted," said Nagpur police commissioner Ravindra Singhal, talking to the media.

The explosion took place around 1 pm when the workers were packing explosives, said a local police official. PTI CLS COR KRK KRK