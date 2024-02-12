Five dead in car-bus collision on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

Noida/Mathura, Feb 12 (PTI) Five people were charred to death on Monday as their car caught fire after a collision with a bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, police said.

The incident took place near the 117th milestone on the Agra-Noida carriageway of the expressway under the Mahavan police station limits in the morning, a senior officer said.

"There was a collision between the bus and the Swift car. So far it has come to light that a tyre of the bus burst, it went out of control and turned on the road. The Swift car coming from behind hit the bus and both vehicles caught fire," SSP Mathura Shailesh Pandey said.

The occupants of the bus managed to evacuate, but those in the car could not and all five were charred to death, Pandey said.

He said one of the deceased had been identified and efforts were on to contact his family.

Further legal proceedings are being carried out, the officer added.