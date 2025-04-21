Five dead in two separate truck-bike collisions in UP

Rampur/Farrukhabad (UP), Apr 21 (PTI) Five people from two families were killed in two separate truck-motorcycle accidents in Rampur and Farrukhabad, police said on Monday.

In Rampur, three members of a family -- a man, his son and daughter-in-law -- were killed and another family member was seriously injured in a road accident late Sunday night in the Bilaspur-Kemri area, they said.

The accident occurred near Sonarkheda village when two motorcycles carrying four people were hit by an unidentified heavy vehicle.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kemri, Suresh Kumar, said, "The victims were returning to their village after attending a wedding in Bilaspur. They were on two separate motorcycles when an unknown truck, reportedly overloaded with hay, ran them over." The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Amin (37), his wife Sakina B (35), and Miyan Jaan (68), all residents of Sonarkheda village. The sole survivor, Mohammad Rizwan, another son of Miyan Jaan, was injured in the accident and admitted to a nearby hospital, he said.

Recounting the incident, Rizwan told the police, "We were heading back home after dinner at a wedding. I was riding one motorcycle with my father, and my younger brother was on another with his wife.

"My brother stopped to take a phone call, and I pulled over too. I stepped into the nearby field briefly. Just then, an overloaded truck ran over my father and brother's motorcycle." Police said an FIR has been lodged and efforts are underway to trace the unidentified vehicle involved in the accident.

In Farrukhabad, a speeding dumper truck hit a motorcycle carrying three family members returning from a religious ceremony, killing a teenage girl and her father and leaving another family member critically injured, police said.

According to police, the victims were returning from the Purnagiri Mata temple after a "mundan" ceremony when the accident occurred near Jainapur in the Rajepur police station area.

Rajesh Soni, a jeweller from Fatehgarh, had taken his family to the temple in three motorcycles and a car.

On their return journey, a dumper collided with one of the bikes. The impact left Rajesh's brother-in-law Ramkumar (45), Ramkumar's daughter Akshara (17), and Rajesh's son Shivam Soni (20) seriously injured, the police said.

All three were rushed to Lohia Hospital.

"Doctors declared Akshara dead on arrival, while Ramkumar and Shivam were referred to a higher centre due to their critical condition," said Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar.

The two were later admitted to a private nursing home in Awas Vikas, where Ramkumar succumbed to his injuries as well, he said.

SI Kumar added, "We have seized the dumper involved in the incident, but the driver managed to flee the scene. A search is underway to trace him." Confirming the police response, Station House Officer (SHO) Yogendra Singh Solanki stated, "Police reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported. We are investigating the case and will file an FIR once we receive a formal complaint from the family." The police said they have sent both bodies for postmortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY