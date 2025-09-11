Five dead, more than 10 injured in bus accident in Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 11 (PTI) Five people died and more than 10 were injured when a roadways bus overturned in the Kakori area here on Thursday, police said.

According to locals, the bus was coming from Hardoi when its driver lost control of the vehicle and it collided with a water tanker before plunging into a 20-ft-deep ditch.

Road construction work was going on at the site and water was being sprinkled on the stretch when the accident occurred, the locals said.

Police Commissioner, Lucknow, Amrendra Singh Sengar said five people died and over 10 were injured in the accident.

Rescue teams, assisted by locals, pulled out the injured passengers and shifted them to the Kakori community health centre. The rescue operation is continuing, police said.