Five dead, two injured in van-truck collision in Gujarat's Godhra town

Godhra, Aug 9 (PTI) Five persons were killed and two injured on Friday in a head-on collision between a van and a truck near Godhra town in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, a police official said.

The incident took place at 4:30pm on a state highway passing through Gollav village when the van was carrying passengers from Godhra to Chhotaudepur, while the truck was coming from the opposite direction, Superintendent of Police Himanshu Solanki said.

"The truck rammed into the van, killing two persons on the spot, while three died in a hospital in Godhra. All five deceased are men. The dead and injured are residents of Chhotaudepur district. Further probe into the accident is underway," the SP said. PTI COR PJT BNM