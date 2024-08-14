'Five Decades in Politics': Sushilkumar Shinde's tell-all memoir to hit the stands on August 21

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) From working as a child labourer and then a ward boy to being discovered by Sharad Pawar and the subsequent rise to becoming the chief minister of Maharashtra, veteran politician Sushilkumar Shinde will tell the highs and lows of his 50-year political journey in his upcoming memoir.

The book, "Five Decades in Politics", written with journalist-author Rasheed Kidwai and published by HarperCollins India will hit the stands on August 21.

Apart from being the Maharasthra CM from 2003 to 2004, Shinde has held some of the highest offices in the land, including the position of Union home minister from 2012-2014, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh from 2004-2006, All India Congress Committee general secretary and the UPA's vice-presidential candidate.

Shinde's tenure as the home minister saw, among other things, the controversial trials and executions of Ajmal Kasab and Afzal Guru, the 2012 Delhi gangrape case and an investigation of 'Hindu terror' groups.

"Born in the lowest rung of society, Sushilkumar Shinde’s life is a tale of indomitable will. Poverty and discrimination failed to crush his spirit to triumph. His genial smile hides bitter memories and a saga of struggle. Shinde’s life journey often appears fictional, but every word of his memoirs is truth and real-life experience," Kidwai said in a statement.

Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated into two states under his watch as governor. The book will offer a behind-the-scenes view of these significant events and also sheds light on "what went wrong with the Manmohan Singh-led UPA II government and why the Congress-led coalition lost to the BJP-led NDA in 2014".

"I have a simple mantra: Be happy in every situation. I have experienced many ups and downs, moments of joy and grief. I have faced utter helplessness and enjoyed dream-like pleasures. Life is worth living. My autobiography is a treasure chest of memories, experiences, travel, and emotions," Shinde said. PTI MAH MAH MG MG