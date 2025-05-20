Five die as rocks cave in at stone quarry site in TN

Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu), May 20 (PTI) Five persons died and two were injured when rocks caved in all of a sudden at a stone quarry site in the district on Tuesday, police said.

The victims, mostly workers, were trapped under the debris at the quarry site in Mallakottai near Singampunari in the district. The bodies of three persons were extricated by the police and fire and rescue service personnel after clearing the stones.

Two persons succumbed on the way to hospital while two others who were critically injured have been admitted to a hospital in Madurai, police added.

Investigation was underway to ascertain if overnight rain or explosives used by the workers had triggered the collapse. PTI JSP SA