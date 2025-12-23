Five die due to suspected asphyxia caused by burning coal brazier in Haryana

Kurukshetra, Dec 23 (PTI) Four labourers and a contractor from Uttar Pradesh died due to suspected asphyxia caused by fumes of a burning coal brazier while they were asleep in their hotel room in Haryana's Kurukshetra, police said on Tuesday.

They were found dead in a closed room in the morning. Police suspect suffocation caused by fumes from a coal brazier (angithi) found burning inside the room.

According to SHO Kurukshetra, Dinesh Rana, the deceased, who were residents of Saharanpur, had come to Kurukshetra for painting work at a hotel located near the district jail.

When the room remained locked till late morning on Tuesday, the hotel staff attempted to wake them up. After receiving no response, the matter was reported to the hotel manager and the police. On opening the room, all five men were found unconscious and later declared dead.

SHO said a coal brazier was found inside the closed room, and preliminary assessment points to death due to inhalation of toxic fumes.

The bodies have been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police have initiated proceedings under relevant provisions of the law and said further action will be taken based on the autopsy reports.