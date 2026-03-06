Five die in separate road accidents in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Mar 6 (PTI) At least five people were killed in road accidents in three districts of Odisha on Friday, police said.

Two persons died in motorcycle accidents in Nayagarh and Puri districts each, while one man lost his life when a truck crashed into a house where he was sleeping.

According to a report received from Bhapur in Nayagarh district, two youths died after their motorcycle hit a roadside tree. The deceased were identified as Bir Kishore Dhal and Shankar Biswal of Kalatangi village under Bhapur block, police said.

The victims were travelling from Mardarajpur village to Kalatangi village. Local people took them to Khandapada Community Health Centre, where the doctors declared them dead, police said.

In another accident, two motorcycle riders died, and another was critically injured when a truck hit them on Dandamukundpur bypass on the Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway on Friday morning. The victims were not identified, police said.

A Dhenkanal report said that one person died after a truck crashed into a house at Hatibari village under Gandia police station in the district.

Police said the truck first collided with a tractor, following which the driver lost control of the vehicle, which entered the roadside house. A man identified as Asthir Tarai, who was sleeping in the house, died, police said.