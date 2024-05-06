Five DIGs appointed as joint directors in CBI

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Five IPS officers working as deputy inspector general (DIG) in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were on Monday appointed as joint directors, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of S. Veeresh Prabhu, a 2005 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Maharashtra cadre, presently working as the DIG, as joint director in the CBI for a tenure upto October 13, 2027, it said.

His batchmate Rajiv Ranjan (Sikkim cadre) has also been appointed as the joint director in the premier probe agency for a tenure upto May 30, 2026, the order said.

Three other IPS officers of the 2005 batch -- Sumedha Dwevedi (Himachal Pradesh cadre), Vijayendra Bidari (Tamil Nadu cadre) and Sharada Raut (Maharashtra cadre) --- have also been appointed as joint directors in the CBI, according to the order. PTI AKV AS AS