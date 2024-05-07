Five drug peddlers arrested from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand; heroin worth over Rs 5 crore seized

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested five people and seized heroin worth over Rs 5 crore in the international market, officials said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Advertisment

According to the police, the crime branch arrested the accused from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand and recovered a total of 2.26 kg heroin, 1.05 kg crude (heroin) and other drugs from them.

The police identified the accused as Mohammad Atif, Ashraf, Arif Ali, Rukhsar, and Mohammad Mukhtar Ansari.

"We received information that a drug peddler, Atif would come near the Chhatta Rail Chowk Flyover area to deliver a huge quantity of drugs. A trap was laid and Atif was arrested with 1 kg heroin in February," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amit Goel said.

Advertisment

Police said that he disclosed that the recovered contraband was given to him by Ashraf of Bareilly for delivery to a receiver at Anaj Mandi in the Narela area.

Police formed teams and raids were conducted at the hideouts of Ashraf in Bareilly. On February 5, he was arrested from a hospital and recovered 490 grams of heroin, they said.

"He further named Arif and Rukshar, both of Bareilly. On March 23, during the investigation, Arif Ali was arrested from his rented house and 202 grams of heroin and 201 grams of mixed solid substance were recovered from his house,” they said.

“Rukhsar was arrested on April 12 from Lucknow and 200 grams of heroin and 1 kg mixing substance, 500-gram dye or mixing colour, 45 kg soda and apparatus used to prepare heroin from crude raw material were recovered from his house," said the DCP, adding that Ansari was later arrested from Hazaribagh.

Further investigation into the matter is underway and other accused will be arrested soon, police said. PTI BM BM HIG HIG