Five drug peddlers arrested in JK’s Udhampur, Rajouri and Doda

Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) Five alleged drug peddlers were arrested after they were caught with narcotic substances at separate places in Udhampur, Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

A private car was subjected to checking at Jakheni on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur, leading to the arrest of its two occupants along with 11.12 grams of heroin, a police spokesperson said.

Two more peddlers were arrested along with 43 grams of heroin at Sunderbani in Rajouri district, he said, adding that they were on their way to Rajouri town from Jammu in a private car when they were intercepted by police.

Police also arrested a drug peddler and recovered 710 grams of Charas during frisking at Chirala in Doda district.

While Mohd Nasir was arrested, his brother Abu Huraira fled from the scene after resorting to stone pelting on police vehicles after they were intercepted by police, the spokesperson said, adding efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding accused.