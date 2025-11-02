Five drug peddlers arrested with heroin in J-K's Kathua, Samba

Jammu, Nov 2 (PTI) Five drug peddlers were arrested with heroin in separate incidents in Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Satish Kumar Khajuria and Babbu Singh were apprehended after 8.18 grams of the drug was recovered from their car during a check at Phinter in the Billawar area of Kathua district, a police spokesperson said.

He said the duo tried to speed away when they were signalled to stop. Police chased them and checked the car, leading to the recovery of the narcotic substance, the spokesperson added.

Two mobile phones and the car were also seized from them, the spokesperson said.

Mohd Anjum was arrested with 5.34 grams of heroin during frisking at Berrian-Pattan in Kathua, the police spokesperson said.

He said a police party also intercepted a motorcycle at Bari Brahmana in Samba district and recovered 5.62 grams of heroin from the possession of motorcyclist Munish Kumar and pillion rider Aslam Choudhary.

Three separate cases were registered under the NDPS Act against the arrested persons, and further investigations are on, he said. PTI TAS TAS NSD NSD