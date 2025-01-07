Five drug peddlers held in JK, heroin worth lakhs seized

Jammu, Jan 7 (PTI) Five alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with heroin worth lakhs of rupees at separate places in Udhampur, Kathua and Jammu districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Nikhil Sharma alias Nipun and Charanjeet Singh alias Monu, both wanted drug peddlers, were arrested after 6.1 gm of heroin was recovered from their private vehicle during checking at Rehambal along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur, a police spokesman said.

He said another wanted drug peddler Rajrupinder Singh was arrested along with 7.38 gm of heroin near Tikri in Udhampur.

He was seen coming on foot from Katra side when he was intercepted and subjected to frisking by a police party, the spokesman said.

He said another drug peddler Darshan Singh was arrested from Galak village in Billawar tehsil of Kathua district following recovery of 1.7 gm of heroin from him.

One more drug peddler, Naresh Kumar alias Kutti was arrested and 3.08 gm of heroin was seized from him near border police post Chakroi in Suchetgarh area of Jammu district.

Four separate cases under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered against all the five arrested accused and further investigations are on, the spokesman said. PTI TAS TAS KSS KSS